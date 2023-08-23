Fozzy To Perform Judas Live During Chris Jericho's Entrance At AEW All In

Chris Jericho announced on Tuesday evening that he will be singing himself to the ring on Sunday at AEW's All In London at Wembley Stadium. Jericho and his band, Fozzy will be performing live Jericho's popular entrance song, "Judas." The song was originally released in October 2017. Fozzy will also have a show before Sunday in London.

HUGE NEWS! @FOZZYROCK will be playing #Judas LIVE at #AEWAllIn from @wembleystadium! And get tix NOW for the biggest headlining show in our history this Friday at @O2ForumKTown at https://t.co/B5dYyfspEx! pic.twitter.com/H625QV7Aww — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 22, 2023

On the August 15 episode of "Dynamite," Jericho was asked to join the Don Callis Family, which he said he would, but things turned sour for Jericho after he saw what Callis had been hiding: a strange piece of artwork depicting Callis holding the severed head of Jericho.

Supposedly, Callis had thought that Jericho wasn't going to join his Family and that was his "payback" to him. It backfired and the segment ended with Will Ospreay returning to AEW and brutally attacking "The Ocho." The attack, of course, led to their upcoming match at All In.

It's interesting to note that, Jericho was at the first All In event. He appeared after the match between Kenny Omega and Penta El Zero Miedo to attack Omega and announce their match for his Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise.

All In has sold over 80,000 tickets, and besides Jericho versus Ospreay on the card, there will also be an AEW World Championship match between the champ MJF and the challenger, Adam Cole, a Stadium Stampede match, a four-way match for the AEW Women's World Title, a tag team coffin match, and The Golden Elite will be in action.