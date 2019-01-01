News On Chris Jericho's Status With All Elite Wrestling

After months of teasing the possibility of starting their own promotion, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Adam Page unveiled All Elite Wrestling during the latest episode of Being The Elite. The Elite also alluded to AEW's first show, Double or Nothing, taking place in 2019.

More information will be given regarding the event on January 8 at 5 pm ET during the Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville at the parking lot of West Club at the TIAA Bank Field (home of the Jacksonville Jaguars).

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted Cody Rhodes has already signed with the promotion while the Young Bucks are expected to within the next day or two. Contracts are expected to be multi-year deals.

Over the weekend, Chris Jericho fueled speculation on his involvement with AEW by thanking Tony Khan (co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and head of AEW) for helping him get tickets to Sunday's NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears in Minnesota. Dave Meltzer reported Jericho is not currently signed with AEW, but is someone who is on their radar.

Jericho will be wrestling this Friday at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in Tokyo where he'll defend the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito. In 2018, Jericho worked for multiple promotions including WWE and NJPW, along with putting together the Jericho Cruise, and making at appearance at "All In."