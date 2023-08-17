Will Ospreay Returns To AEW Dynamite, Will Take On Chris Jericho At All In

Will Ospreay may not have been successful in his bid to win the G1 Climax, but the United Empire leader made his mark on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite."

In the middle of a convoluted dissolution to the relationship between Don Callis and Chris Jericho, Ospreay attacked the former AEW World Champion, apparently at the behest of Callis, drawing Jericho's blood. Later in the episode, Jericho was shown backstage apoplectic over the attack. Smearing his own blood into his mouth, Jericho promised to drink Ospreay's blood at Wembley Stadium, challenging the IWGP United States Heavyweight (or as he calls it the IWGP UK) Champion to a match at All In which was announced as official.

The match will mark the first time that the two wrestlers have ever faced off, with Jericho hyping it as a showdown between two of "the best" at the historic event on August 27. Ospreay's United Empire compatriots Aussie Open will also be in action at All In, defending their ROH Tag Team Championship against Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF on the "Zero Hour" preshow.