Former WWE NXT Tag Team The Vaudevillains Set To Reunite For House Of Glory Wrestling

Next month, former tag team partners Matthew Rehwoldt (formerly Aiden English) and Simon Gotch, known as the Vaudevillains in WWE, will reunite as they compete at Destiny Wrestling's Haywire event in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada on September 30. Before they step foot back in Canada, though, the Vaudevillains will make a stop in Queens, New York for House of Glory Wrestling's Fallout show on Friday, September 15.

As revealed by House of Glory, not only will the Vaudevillains be in action, but they will also challenge The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) for the HOG Tag Team Championships. Lyon and Black defeated The Bookers (Amazing Red & BXL) to win the titles at HOG's High Intensity X event on August 18.

This upcoming tag title match will mark the Vaudevillain's first match together since April 2017, when they faced American Alpha on a dark match prior to "WWE SmackDown." In a recent interview with "Haus of Wrestling," Rehwoldt recalled his previous conversation with Gotch regarding a potential reunion. While Rehwoldt initially had reservations about returning to the ring, Gotch reassured him that they could transition back into the action at a slower pace.

"[I told Gotch,] 'Man, I don't know. I haven't bumped in so long. I don't know if I'm in the right shape for it and everything like that,'" Rehwoldt said adding "[Gotch] goes like, 'Dude, we don't have to, like, do 20-foot ladder bumps and all this stuff. We can go out there one match at a time. You can have some fun ... You don't have to take any stupid bumps.' He goes, 'I'll take the bumps.'"