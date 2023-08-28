More Backstage Details About CM Punk/Jack Perry Altercation At AEW All In

More backstage details have been revealed about the situation between CM Punk and Jack Perry that happened right before the main show of the All In pay-per-view in London, England, at Wembley Stadium.

PWInsider has confirmed where the altercation took place. According to PWInsider, it was near the staging area just behind the curtain, also known as the Gorilla position. Reportedly, there was shoving between the two, and Punk was said to have either punched or tried to choke out Perry. Not surprisingly, the incident upset some talent backstage because they feared that the altercation would end up upstaging All In.

As we reported earlier, Perry was told that he had to leave Wembley Stadium and PWInsider has reported that Punk left an hour after his match against Samoa Joe. Punk and Joe's match was the first one of the All In pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select has been told that other accounts claim that it was Punk who started things and "pie-faced" Perry. PWTorch reports that after getting in Perry's face, Punk also allegedly grabbed Perry in a "facelock" before things were broken up.