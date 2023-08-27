Jack Perry Reportedly Ordered To Leave Wembley Stadium After Altercation With CM Punk

Another update has emerged on the Jack Perry-CM Punk situation at AEW All In.

As noted, after Perry pointed out that the vehicle involved in his match against HOOK had "real glass" and then said "cry me a river," he reportedly confronted CM Punk backstage just minutes before Punk was set to compete against Samoa Joe in the main card opener. Previous reports stated that their confrontation became physical with Punk choking Perry.

PWInsider Elite is now reporting that their altercation began with them shoving each other before Punk caught Perry in a choke. There were other stories that Punk struck Perry first, however, the version that has been shared most from their sources is that Perry was caught in a choke. Following that, Perry was said to be ordered to leave and is no longer at Wembley Stadium while Punk is still backstage.

The issues between Punk and Perry stem from a backstage argument they had earlier this summer at a "Collision" taping when Perry wanted to use real glass in a backstage segment. Punk intervened and had the spot scrapped due to it being a safety hazard, which did not sit well with the former FTW Champion. Perry was described as having a "tantrum" after Punk said that "Collision" wouldn't have segments of the like.

Wrestling Inc. will continue to provide more updates on the situation as new information becomes available.