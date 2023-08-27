Sources: Jack Perry 'Came At' CM Punk Backstage At AEW All In, Leading To Altercation

As previously noted, CM Punk and Jack Perry reportedly had a physical confrontation backstage on Sunday right around the time AEW All In officially went on the air. The initial reports stated that Perry and Punk came to blows over Perry saying, "it's real glass, cry me a river," during his All In Zero Hour bout against HOOK.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that one side of the story claims Perry approached Punk backstage and "stepped" in his face and "bumped" the veteran. Punk allegedly pushed Perry after it was described as Perry "came at Punk and got choked." Fightful is unsure if or how the choking came about or who ultimately broke things up. This is only one side of the story and more details are expected to emerge as both talent have been reached out to.

Perry and Punk previously had words at an "AEW Collision" taping this summer after Perry wanted to use real glass in a backstage segment. Punk intervened and had the spot scrapped due to it being a safety hazard, which did not sit well with the former FTW Champion. Perry was described as having a "tantrum" after Punk said that "Collision" wouldn't have segments of the like.

