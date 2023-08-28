CM Punk Reportedly Escorted To His Locker Room By Security Following AEW All In Match

Before CM Punk's match against Samoa Joe at the All In pay-per-view, Punk, and Jack Perry got into an altercation. According to the latest reports, there was allegedly shoving between the two, and Punk had either punched or tried to choke Perry. The newest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio podcast has given more insight into what happened to Punk after he defeated Joe and went backstage.

"He [CM Punk] goes to the backstage area and immediately there is security there and security escorts CM Punk back to his dressing room," said Bryan Alvarez. "Jack Perry was then told to leave and he was removed from the building [Wembley Stadium]. CM Punk stayed in his dressing room with security, for I'm not sure how long, but eventually security came and removed him from the building."

During the post-media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan did acknowledge that there had been an altercation and there was an ongoing investigation, though that was all the further Khan said he was going to comment on it.

