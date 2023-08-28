Saraya Says She'll Have To Work More Singles Matches As AEW Women's World Champion

Last night at AEW All In 2023, Saraya defeated Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a four-way match to capture the AEW Women's World Championship. During the All In post-show media scrum at Wembley Stadium, the British-born wrestler spoke about potentially performing in more singles bouts moving forward.

"I would like to do more singles matches, absolutely," Saraya said. "I'm the champ now, of course, I kind of have to. But I would love to. It didn't really make sense for me to do singles [matches] at one point in time because you had Ruby [Soho] doing the Owen Hart Trophy, then you had Toni [Storm] being the champ, so she was doing her singles matches.

"And I kind of liked being the barricade princess; I thought it suited me very well, being the screaming banshee on the side of the ring. I enjoyed that, but now he's like, 'No, now you have to work.' And I'm like, 'Okay. I guess I have to.'"

Saraya, who stepped away from in-ring action in 2018 due to a serious neck injury, has performed in four one-on-one battles since making a comeback to the ring in November 2022, defeating Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022 as well as Skye Blue (twice) and Willow Nightingale on "AEW Dynamite." She has also laced up her wrestling boots for various tag team matches and multi-person bouts in AEW.