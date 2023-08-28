WWE Announces Merchandise Partnership With The NFL

WWE and the National Football League (NFL) have today announced a multi-year licensing partnership to create NFL Legacy Championship belts. The titles will feature the colors and branding of all 32 NFL teams. The deal is the first-ever licensing agreement between WWE and the NFL.

According to the official press release, the officially licensed NFL products have launched today on NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com, and Fanatics.com. The belts are currently being sold for $549.99 each across all three websites. The custom titles have gone on sale before the new NFL season gets underway on September 7.

The WWE-NFL partnership arrives after the Stamford-based promotion struck a multi-year merchandising deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) in August 2021. That agreement also included the creation of branded championship belts for all MLB teams as well as other accessories. At the time, WWE's Senior Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer Products, Kevin Moore, said the MLB deal would make title belts "widely available" to fans.

WWE often sends custom title belts to trophy-winning teams around the globe. In 2021, for example, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil personally delivered a custom WWE Championship belt to the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning for winning that year's Stanley Cup.