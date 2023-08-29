Kevin Nash Recalls The First Time He Met WWE Hall Of Famer Terry Funk

It was announced last week that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk had died. During an appearance on his "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash spoke about the first time he met the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

"The first time I met him was with him and his wife at Venice Beach," Nash said. "I put it on Instagram today. I rarely post anything when one of the boys die, unless they were somebody that was special to me. I just remember the first time I met him, I just kept asking him about 'Road House' and about different movies he was in. And anybody else would be wanting to grab a guy like that, and get into his head, and get smartened up. I didn't give a f**k, man. I just wanted to hear stories about on-set."



Nash added that he and Funk were drinking sake and beer when they first interacted in person. The former WWE Champion said the last time he did anything with Funk was on an independent show in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Nash recalled Funk serving as the special guest referee for his match against Hannibal. He explained that the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion failed to catch his feet on the rope before exiting the ring during a referee bump in the match.

According to Cagematch, Nash's bout against Hannibal, with Funk serving as special guest referee, took place at a Great North Wrestling event in May 2010.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.