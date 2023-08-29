WWE NXT Preview 8/29: Creed Brothers Vs. The Dyad In A Steel Cage Match, More

Brutus and Julius Creed have an opportunity to be reinstated to the active roster when they take on Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler in a Steel Cage match on tonight's episode of "WWE NXT." The Creed Brothers were forced to depart the Tuesday night show after losing to the Schism members in a Loser Leaves "NXT" match back in June. On last week's show, Brutus and Julius helped Ivy Nile attack Ava Raine during a backstage segment by posing as Schism followers.

Elsewhere, a fatal four-way match between Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, Kiana James, and Blair Davenport will determine the next challenger for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Reigning champion Tiffany Stratton was confronted on last week's episode by the four ladies involved in tonight's number one contender's battle.

And lastly, the first-ever "NXT" Global Heritage Invitational is set to get underway. Signed WWE talent from around the world will participate in the round-robin tournament, with the winner getting a shot at Noam Dar's "NXT" Heritage Cup at the No Mercy premium live event on September 30. This evening, former cup holder Nathan Frazer battles Joe Coffey in a Group B match, while Brawling Brutes' Butch takes on Charlie Dempsey in a Group A clash.