WWE Announces Venue & Date For NXT No Mercy Set In September

Only three days remain before the next NXT PLE hits Peacock, with NXT Great American Bash set to take place this Sunday in Cedar Park, Texas. But WWE already has the NXT big NXT show lined up for the very beginning of the fall.

In a press release unveiled today on their corporate website, WWE announced that their next NXT PLE will be none other than NXT No Mercy, making it the second straight NXT PLE to take its name from an old WWE or WCW PPV. The event will take place on September 30 from the Mechanics Bank Arena out in Bakersfield, California.

With Great American Bash and two months in between No Mercy, it's impossible to know what will be on the card at this time, though NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Bron Breakker were all mentioned in the press release. Notable for his absence is Dominik Mysterio, who is the current NXT North American Champion after defeating Lee for the title one week ago.