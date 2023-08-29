Why Booker T Calls Recent WWE NXT Main Event 'Very Special'

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about the historic main event in "NXT" between Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, explaining what made their "NXT Championship" match at Heatwave so notable.

"They did something that no one has ever did. Two African American young men out there main eventing was something very, very special. And, for me to be able to sit there and watch as well as be very instrumental in both of those guys' careers, it was so fricken' awesome," Booker T said. "The kid Wes Lee — he's special. Carmelo — he's special."

Hayes retained his title over Lee, but the latter put forth a valiant effort in his challenge. And Booker T had further words of praise for both stars following the match. He previously had said Wes Lee "didn't have his vote" in "NXT," but changed his mind.

"Wes Lee actually said a couple things to me after the match, and I just want to tell that young man I appreciate him just as much as he appreciates me. I want to thank him for everything he's going out there and doing in the middle of that squared circle, proving that he belongs, Melo, proving that he belongs. Awesome, awesome to see."

With his Heatwave victory, Hayes heads into No Mercy on September 30 in Bakersfield, California, still as champion while Lee's next steps have not yet been determined on "NXT" programming.

