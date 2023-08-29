Kurt Angle Hoping For 'Better Quality Of Life' With Upcoming Surgery

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet of "Insight," WWE and Impact Hall of Famer Kurt Angle explained where he's at with his quality of life after decades of being a professional wrestler.

"I wish," Angle said of the thought that he could still go based on his physical appearance. "The quality of life, Chris, isn't so good. I had my knees replaced about a year ago, I had back surgery about four months ago. I have to have my shoulder replaced, I still have another neck surgery coming up. That'll be my fourth neck surgery. I really paid the price wrestling as long as I did. I wrestled amateur wrestling for 20 years and then pro for 20. Looking back, sometimes I regret — maybe I should've retired five years earlier."

Angle added, "It comes to a point in time in your life where you're older and you wanna play with your kids, and here I am having these surgeries. I can't really do anything with them. I can't pick them up, I can't play with them, I can't run with them. So it gets a little disgruntling that I'm not able to be the father that I want to be. What I'm doing now is I'm having these surgeries to have a better quality of life so I can play with them. I wanna make it fast because these kids are growing up quickly and I don't wanna miss it."

Angle noted that he's in pain every day with his neck, back, and shoulder, although his knees are in better shape now. He wishes that he did DDP Yoga or implemented some kind of maintenance when he was an active wrestler because Rey Mysterio and Chris Jericho are testaments to longevity.

