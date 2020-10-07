On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho celebrated his 30-year career in pro wrestling. Jericho teamed up with Jake Hager in a winning effort against Project Chaos (Luther and Serpentico) in the main event.

Afterwards, MJF came out to give Jericho a gift, unveiling Clownico Le Clown, who then gave Jericho his real gift — a portrait of MJF. Jericho smashed the portrait over the clown's head and gave him a judas effect. MJF and Jericho two had a serious stare down, but then laughed it off as Jericho thanked the fans.

It should also be noted MJF said he had a career defining announcement for next week's show and said he wanted Jericho to be there.

Throughout Dynamite, Jericho also received video message from a bunch of individuals including: Slash, Dennis Miller, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ted Irvine, Bully Ray, Shaquille O'Neal, Gene Simmons, Don Callis, Lars Ulrich, DDP, MJF, Lance Storm, Kevin Smith, Eli Roth, Gabriel Iglesias, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Steel Panther, Ultimo Dragon, and Paul Stanley.

