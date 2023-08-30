Mark Henry Assesses WWE Payback Title Bout Between Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is set to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback on Saturday night. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed Nakamura's role in the ongoing world title feud.

"Now, Nakamura is seizing this opportunity and bringing the best out of himself," Henry said. "And you can see it in his face, in the way that he's communicating — listen how clear Nakamura's English is now. He's evolved. I talked about this, and you told me, 'Nah. Just don't like that.' I was talking about it for Asuka, that they should have the subtitles and have him speak Japanese and do the subtitles. They did it last night, and it f*****g worked."

This Saturday's premium live event will not currently feature a Cody Rhodes or Bloodline match, which means that Rollins-Nakamura could secure the main event spot. Henry feels their WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash has got to be big.

"This is a big fight feel to me," Henry said. "This is one of those where they [say], 'This is a championship match, and both guys are in their corner. And from Osaka, Japan. And [from] Davenport, Iowa.' They're gonna build this because they have to ... You have to build this to be what it needs to be, and that is an ultimate championship match that people are willing to pay money to see."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.