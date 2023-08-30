AEW Dynamite Preview 8/30: All In Fallout, Adam Cole To Speak, More

Adam Cole is set to speak on tonight's AEW All In fallout edition of "AEW Dynamite" at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. After capturing the ROH World Tag Team Championship with MJF on the All In pre-show, Cole fell short in his quest to win the AEW World Championship from "The Salt of the Earth" in the main event of the historic Wembley Stadium show.

Moments after tasting defeat, Cole threw the ROH tag belts out of the ring in frustration, leading MJF to believe that Cole was never really his friend. However, the unlikely tag partners hugged and closed out the show with their friendship still intact. Meanwhile, Cole's relationship with Roderick Strong became further strained during the All In main event, with the 2022 men's Owen Hart Cup winner refusing his help.

This evening's broadcast will also be the final episode of "Dynamite" before the All Out pay-per-view on Sunday night. Five matches are penciled in for that show as of this writing, including Jon Moxley challenging for the AEW International Championship. The Blackpool Combat Club member is set to face the winner of tonight's title clash between reigning champion Orange Cassidy and Penta El Zero Miedo.

And lastly, The Acclaimed has teased a surprise for "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. Anthony Bowens wrote on social media, "Hey @RealBillyGunn, we didn't tell ya but @PlatinumMax and I have a little something up our sleeves for you tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite." Bowens, Gunn, and Max Caster defeated House of Black's Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews to capture the AEW World Trios Championship at All In.