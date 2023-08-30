Pro Wrestling NOAH's N-1 Victory 2023 Finals Card Complete: Full Match Lineup

Pro Wrestling NOAH is set to hold its N-1 Victory 2023 Finals event on Sunday, September 3, in Osaka. The main event will see KENOH battle Go Shiozaki to crown the N-1 Victory 2023 Champion.

KENOH was the victor of Block A with 10 points after defeating GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee. Meanwhile, Shiozaki defeated Manabu Soya in a sudden death tiebreaker to become the winner of Block B. KENOH previously won the N-1 Victory in 2019, while Shiozaki will look for his first victory.

The rest of the card is as follows:

  • Kaito Kiyomiya and Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yoshinari Ogawa and NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.
  • GHC Martial Arts Rules: Masakatsu Funaki vs. Josh Barnett (making his NOAH debut)
  • Yoshiki Inamura's Send-Off Match: Yoshiki Inamura, Yuki Yoshioka (Dragon Gate), and Yuma Anzai (AJPW) vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Takashi Sugiura, and Masa Kitamiya
  • GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Daga and Chris Ridgeway (c) vs. Atsushi Koge and Hi69 (Hiroki)
  • Jake Lee, Jack Morris, and Anthony Greene vs. former "WWE NXT" talents Saxon Huxley, Timothy Thatcher, and Hideki Suzuki
  • Four-Way Survival Match: Ninja Mack vs. Dragon Bane vs. Alpha Wolf vs. Alejandro
  • Katsuhiko Nakajima, Hajime Ohara, and Junta Miyawaki vs. Manabu Soya, Shuji Kondo, and Seiki Yoshioka
  • Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Lance Anoa'i vs. Adam Brooks and Stallion Rogers
  • Sumire Natsu, Maya Yukihi, and Miyuki Takase vs. Yuu, Hiroyo Matsumoto, and Hibiscus Mii
  • HAYATA and Eita vs. YO-HEY and Tadasuke
  • Dark Match: Muhammed Yone and Yu Owada vs. Kai Fujimura and Taishi Ozawa

The event will stream live on Wrestle Universe at 3 a.m. ET on September 3 and will have English commentary as an option.

