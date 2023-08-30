Pro Wrestling NOAH's N-1 Victory 2023 Finals Card Complete: Full Match Lineup

Pro Wrestling NOAH is set to hold its N-1 Victory 2023 Finals event on Sunday, September 3, in Osaka. The main event will see KENOH battle Go Shiozaki to crown the N-1 Victory 2023 Champion.

KENOH was the victor of Block A with 10 points after defeating GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee. Meanwhile, Shiozaki defeated Manabu Soya in a sudden death tiebreaker to become the winner of Block B. KENOH previously won the N-1 Victory in 2019, while Shiozaki will look for his first victory.

The rest of the card is as follows:

Kaito Kiyomiya and Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yoshinari Ogawa and NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

GHC Martial Arts Rules: Masakatsu Funaki vs. Josh Barnett (making his NOAH debut)

Yoshiki Inamura's Send-Off Match: Yoshiki Inamura, Yuki Yoshioka (Dragon Gate), and Yuma Anzai (AJPW) vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Takashi Sugiura, and Masa Kitamiya

GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Daga and Chris Ridgeway (c) vs. Atsushi Koge and Hi69 (Hiroki)

Jake Lee, Jack Morris, and Anthony Greene vs. former "WWE NXT" talents Saxon Huxley, Timothy Thatcher, and Hideki Suzuki

Four-Way Survival Match: Ninja Mack vs. Dragon Bane vs. Alpha Wolf vs. Alejandro

Katsuhiko Nakajima, Hajime Ohara, and Junta Miyawaki vs. Manabu Soya, Shuji Kondo, and Seiki Yoshioka

Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Lance Anoa'i vs. Adam Brooks and Stallion Rogers

Sumire Natsu, Maya Yukihi, and Miyuki Takase vs. Yuu, Hiroyo Matsumoto, and Hibiscus Mii

HAYATA and Eita vs. YO-HEY and Tadasuke

Dark Match: Muhammed Yone and Yu Owada vs. Kai Fujimura and Taishi Ozawa

The event will stream live on Wrestle Universe at 3 a.m. ET on September 3 and will have English commentary as an option.