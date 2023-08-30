Pro Wrestling NOAH's N-1 Victory 2023 Finals Card Complete: Full Match Lineup
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
Pro Wrestling NOAH is set to hold its N-1 Victory 2023 Finals event on Sunday, September 3, in Osaka. The main event will see KENOH battle Go Shiozaki to crown the N-1 Victory 2023 Champion.
KENOH was the victor of Block A with 10 points after defeating GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee. Meanwhile, Shiozaki defeated Manabu Soya in a sudden death tiebreaker to become the winner of Block B. KENOH previously won the N-1 Victory in 2019, while Shiozaki will look for his first victory.
The rest of the card is as follows:
- Kaito Kiyomiya and Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yoshinari Ogawa and NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.
- GHC Martial Arts Rules: Masakatsu Funaki vs. Josh Barnett (making his NOAH debut)
- Yoshiki Inamura's Send-Off Match: Yoshiki Inamura, Yuki Yoshioka (Dragon Gate), and Yuma Anzai (AJPW) vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Takashi Sugiura, and Masa Kitamiya
- GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Daga and Chris Ridgeway (c) vs. Atsushi Koge and Hi69 (Hiroki)
- Jake Lee, Jack Morris, and Anthony Greene vs. former "WWE NXT" talents Saxon Huxley, Timothy Thatcher, and Hideki Suzuki
- Four-Way Survival Match: Ninja Mack vs. Dragon Bane vs. Alpha Wolf vs. Alejandro
- Katsuhiko Nakajima, Hajime Ohara, and Junta Miyawaki vs. Manabu Soya, Shuji Kondo, and Seiki Yoshioka
- Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Lance Anoa'i vs. Adam Brooks and Stallion Rogers
- Sumire Natsu, Maya Yukihi, and Miyuki Takase vs. Yuu, Hiroyo Matsumoto, and Hibiscus Mii
- HAYATA and Eita vs. YO-HEY and Tadasuke
- Dark Match: Muhammed Yone and Yu Owada vs. Kai Fujimura and Taishi Ozawa
The event will stream live on Wrestle Universe at 3 a.m. ET on September 3 and will have English commentary as an option.