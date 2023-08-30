Eric Bischoff Gives High Praise To All In Main Event, Calls MJF The MVP Of AEW

Eric Bischoff, like many others, is amazed at 27-year-old MJF taking to the enormous stage of AEW All In like a pro's pro, and not showing any jitters performing in front of over 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Reflecting on the MJF vs. Adam Cole main event on "83 Weeks," Bischoff detailed why he's "so impressed" with the AEW World Champion for putting on a stellar performance.

"We've still not seen the best of MJF ... that's still to come. He's still a child," Bischoff said. "He's got so much more to give, and to grow, and to learn, and to experience along the way — it's only going to make him better. Every time he steps through the curtain, he's already, in my opinion, the most valuable guy on that roster. Without hesitation, he's the most valuable person in that company. And he's only going to get more valuable."

Bischoff was equally impressed with the producers who crafted the finish to the All In main event, which saw Cole resisting the temptation of striking MJF with a title belt to earn an unfair advantage. The momentary hesitation by Cole allowed MJF to capitalize with a small package for the victory. Bischoff admits the finish was "so well layered," and advanced the MJF-Cole saga in a way that his former company, WCW, struggled to do with pay-per-view main events. "Even at the height of our success [in WCW], the one thing we didn't do a good job of, was coming up with great finishes that almost provided a story within a story," Bischoff said.