Mark Henry Opens Up About His Relationship With WWE WHW Champ Seth Rollins

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Mark Henry crossed paths several times in the ring between 2013 and 2015. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, WWE Hall of Famer Henry spoke about this friendship with the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"Seth Rollins might be the only person that I consistently text with at WWE," Henry said. "I mean, we text every other week, and if not more. And we're both football fans; as you know, he's a Chicago Bears fan ... Every time Chicago Bears win, 'Oh, I love football.' Every time they lose, he posts, 'I hate football.' He's just a good man.

"Becky [Lynch] is the same. They're both emotional, smart, well-rounded. It's like the people you want to be friends with that you go to dinner with, or go to the movies, or go [on] vacation with. Good people like that. It wasn't shocking to me that Becky would be emotional and pay tribute [to Bray Wyatt] the way she wanted to pay tribute. And Seth did the same. They both wore the same [armband] on the show."

Rollins and Lynch both paid tribute to the late Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, on "WWE Raw" this past Monday night by wearing "Windham" and "Bray" armbands, respectively. Lynch was shown holding up her "Bray" armband after defeating Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match. "The Man" also told a story about Wyatt after the red brand show went off the air.

