Becky Lynch Tells Story About Bray Wyatt Performer Windham Rotunda After WWE Raw

It has been one of the toughest weeks in recent memory for professional wrestling, after the death of Terry Funk last Wednesday and the tragic death of Windham Rotunda, best known as WWE star Bray Wyatt, just one day later, at the age of 36. WWE would pay tribute to both Funk and Rotunda this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," and the tributes continued last night on "WWE Raw," especially from Becky Lynch.

Following the conclusion of "Raw," the former multi-time Women's Champion talked about a time Rotunda helped her in 2016, shortly after Lynch won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Lynch explained that she was scheduled to defend the title against Alexa Bliss in a Tables Match at TLC, but at the time had no idea how to properly set up a table. She revealed Rotunda both taught her to set up a table and spent the day of TLC helping her prepare, despite having a match of his own on the card to get ready for.

Despite Rotunda's help, Lynch pointed out that she was ultimately unsuccessful at TLC, crashing through the table to give Bliss the "SmackDown" Women's Title. His assistance would pay off last night, however, as Lynch would put both Zoey Stark and rival Trish Stratus through a table during her Falls Count Anywhere match with Stark, giving Lynch a victory heading into her steel cage match with Stratus at Payback. Fittingly, Lynch won the match last night while sporting a Bray Wyatt armband on her left arm, further paying tribute to her fallen friend.