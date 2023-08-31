Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz Describes The Impact Bray Wyatt Had On Wrestling

It was revealed last week that Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, had died. While appearing on the "Ten Count" podcast, former WWE writer Brian Getwirtz spoke about the impact Rotunda had on the professional wrestling industry.

"I likened it to this," Gewirtz said. "Imagine 1920s basketball where they're all throwing it through a peach basket and doing all those old-timey moves and everything, and then LeBron [James] shows up. And you're like, 'I can't even compartmentalize what this is. Yes, we're technically playing the same sport, but this person is on a completely different level than anything we've ever witnessed before.' And that was Bray Wyatt."

Gewirtz explained that as a writer on the WWE creative team, there would be instances of getting "stuck in a funk," struggling to come up with something new by believing everything had already been done in the world of professional wrestling. The former WWE writer said Wyatt came along and changed that thinking.

"And here comes Bray doing stuff that had never been seen before, and it's all coming out of his brain," Gewirtz said. "The promos — the first time you saw Firefly Fun House, my brain was like, 'What is this? This is insane. It's hypnotic.' When he's doing the dance and the song, the Vince [McMahon] puppet, and the match with [John] Cena at the COVID WrestleMania, all that stuff, it was truly mind-bending, and that all comes from Bray."



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ten Count" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.