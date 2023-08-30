AEW's Rob Van Dam Opens Up About Receiving Stem Cell Treatments

During a recent episode of "One of a Kind," WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed the experience he had with trying stem cell treatment a few years ago.

"I did do stem cells," Van Dam said. "I believe it was 2019, it also might have been 2020. But it was definitely in that window from 2019 to 2020. I went to South America to this place plenty of my peers had been to and everyone was reporting these miraculous results. Surgery-like improvements on torn ligaments and such."

He added, "I got them all over. I got hair rejuvenation, face rejuvenation, and I got both shoulders done. Both wrists had stem cells shot into them. My entire spine between every vertebrae. Another shot in my back to go up to my brain. They said it was 221 million stem cells and that it was the most that they had put into any of the boys yet."

While he's not sure that statement was completely accurate, Van Dam can say that he unfortunately didn't get the results he was looking for.