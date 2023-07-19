Tommaso Ciampa Gives Update On Health & WWE Return

Tommaso Ciampa returned to WWE in June following a nine-month spell on the sidelines with a hip injury. However, he has yet to start wrestling regularly again and appears to be easing back into in-ring competition. While speaking to "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," the WWE Superstar gave an update on his current health status and the measures he took to recover from his injury.

"If I never had to wrestle again, I'd feel like, 'Oh yeah, I'm going to live a good healthy life. You enter the bumping, the traveling, flights, car rides, it's too early for me to say. I've only had one match since I've come back. It's probably a hundred percent as far as scientifically healed, but I have no idea what it's gonna do when I start to test it."

Ciampa went on to say that he did stem cells when he was out of action, and he feels great after the experience. During his recovery process, he visited a place called Bioxcellerator in Medellin, Colombia to receive the treatment, and he hopes that it benefits him in the long run.

"Oftentimes with the wrestlers, they'll go get stem cells and they're back in the ring within one or two weeks. I got the stem cells and I was able to just rest for about three months, so really I got a real full benefit from it. And they say the best of it comes six to 12 months later. I'm only about four months out right now, so I'm really hoping that it just continues because I feel unbelievable from it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.