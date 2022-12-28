Backstage News On Tommaso Ciampa's Injury

Shortly after Vince McMahon's retirement and the regime change atop WWE, it appeared things were on the upswing for Tommaso Ciampa. The former "WWE NXT" Champion went from being a mere sidekick to The Miz on "WWE Raw" to becoming a strong challenger for the United States Championship. And then suddenly he was gone, taken off TV due to an injury. As for how Ciampa's recovery is going, everything seems to be up in the air. Fightful Select reports that they reached out to WWE regarding Ciampa's potential recovery time, but was ultimately not given a timetable for his return. They were, however, able to provide a slight update on the injury to Ciampa's hip, with sources telling Fightful that the injury had been bothering Ciampa for over a year before he took time off.

Ciampa's injury first became public knowledge in October, when long time rival/tag team partner Johnny Gargano revealed on "Raw" that Ciampa was on the injured list. Shortly after, Ciampa revealed in an Instagram post that he had undergone surgery to his hip, in order to correct an issue with his hip labrum. He thanked WWE's doctors and his family for helping him correct the issue. Ciampa himself made no mention of when a potential return could happen.

Ciampa was last seen on the September 19 episode of "Raw", where he helped Miz escape from Dexter Lumis. His last match however took place just days before at a WWE live event, where he was defeated by Bobby Lashley in a singles match for the US title.