Tommaso Ciampa On The 'Almost Too Familiar' Road To Recovery

Tommaso Ciampa has been off WWE programming as of late, and now we know why. For weeks on "WWE RAW," The Miz has been wondering where Ciampa has been, and he has blamed Dexter Lumis for his tag team partner's disappearance. Before his sudden absence, Ciampa had been protecting The Miz from Lumis' sneak attacks. During the October 24 episode of "WWE RAW," Gargano explained that Ciampa isn't missing, but he's sidelined with an injury.

Ciampa has taken to his Instagram account to reveal that he recently underwent surgery to correct an issue with his hip labrum and expressed gratitude to WWE's medical team and his family. "The road to recovery begins," Ciampa said. "It's a familiar road. Almost too familiar. Special thanks to Dr. Emblom and his team for taking such incredible care of me. Thanks to the WWE medical team for once again putting me back together, and thanks to my 'nurses' at home for always giving me perspective." He added, "It took awhile, but we finally found the cause to all of that glute/SI/back pain. A hip labrum that 'looked like shredded cheese,' according to my wife, who watched the surgery."

There is no word on how long Ciampa will be on the shelf. He hasn't been seen on television since the September 19 episode of "WWE RAW." During that particular show, Lumis interrupted a Miz TV segment by cutting through the ring mat with a knife. Ciampa saved The Miz from being dragged underneath the ring by Lumis.