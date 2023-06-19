Tommaso Ciampa Returns From Injury Absence On WWE Raw

It had been nine long months since we last saw Tommaso Ciampa inside a WWE ring. That wait ended Monday night on "WWE Raw" at the expense of The Miz.

Seth Rollins kicked things off on "Raw" for his World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge, only to be interrupted and brutalized by Finn Balor. In the aftermath, "The A-Lister" sounded his frustration because he was going to be the one to answer "The Visionary." Instead, he called an open challenge of his own and was at first pleasantly surprised to see Ciampa answer the call.

Unfortunately for The Miz, it was not to reunite, and after about five minutes Ciampa had scored his first victory on WWE programming since last August when he teamed alongside The Miz to defeat AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley.

For nearly the past year, Ciampa has been dealing with a hip injury, but he was in attendance at "Raw" last month in Albany, New York. He didn't end up appearing that evening, but it signaled that his return was imminent. And, there have even been hints that a reunion with former teammate and enemy Johnny Gargano is on the cards.

Last month, "The Way" — without Austin Theory — was drafted to "Raw" as Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell were all selected by the red brand. During a backstage segment, Gargano appeared to reference Ciampa, saying "And like I was saying, he's coming back soon, and I think it's gonna be great."