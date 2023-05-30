Tommaso Ciampa Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw

PWInsider and Fightful Select both reported on Monday that Tommaso Ciampa was backstage at "WWE Raw" in Albany, New York. While he didn't end up appearing on the broadcast, all signs are pointing to his return taking place imminently.

The 38-year-old has been out of action since September after undergoing hip surgery for an injury that's been bothering him for several years. Prior to his time off, Ciampa was a member of the "Raw" brand and was paired with The Miz. In August, he worked his way up to a shot at the WWE United States Championship, which was held by Bobby Lashley at the time.

There's a belief that upon returning, Ciampa may find himself aligned with "The Way." After Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell were all drafted to the red brand in the recent WWE Draft, Gargano teased that "he" would be coming back soon — seemingly referring to Ciampa. LeRae was none too pleased with the idea of their former rival joining them after years of torment.

During their days on "WWE NXT," Ciampa and Gargano formed #DIY and were able to capture the "NXT" Tag Team Championship together. But in 2017, Ciampa turned heel to kickstart one of the longest-running feuds to grace the black and gold brand. What started as a grudge feud in 2018 soon turned into a battle for Ciampa's "NXT" Championship. They last feuded in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, and then teamed up one more time at the end of 2021 in a WarGames match, which was initially Gargano's WWE farewell in between contracts.