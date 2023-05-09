WWE Reunites NXT's The Way (Sans Theory) On Raw, Teases The Return Of Another Star

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" was the first to feature the new official rosters following the 2023 WWE Draft. As a result, fans were treated to a reunion of the former "WWE NXT" faction The Way.

In a backstage segment, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville were petitioning for a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship rematch when they walked up on Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and recent call-up Indi Hartwell. When asked to sign, Hartwell then turned to Dexter Lumis for advice. After the group declined to sign, Gargano said, "Guys look at us. The whole family is back together again. And like I was saying, he's coming back soon, and I think it's gonna be great." The belief is that Gargano is referring to injured WWE star Tommaso Ciampa, who has a storied past with Gargano in particular.

The Way faction was born on "NXT" shortly after Gargano's last feud with Ciampa in 2020. Gargano and LeRae had turned heel together and eventually recruited Hartwell and Austin Theory. The group experienced championship success as Gargano won the "NXT" North American Championship, plus LeRae and Hartwell captured the women's tag titles together. As Theory departed to the main roster in the fall of 2021, Lumis filled his spot and developed an onscreen relationship with Hartwell, which resulted in a wedding.

The faction seemingly dissolved going into 2022 as Gargano departed the company, LeRae went on maternity leave, and Lumis was briefly let go. Once Triple H took over WWE's creative direction last year, Gargno, LeRae, and Lumis found themselves intertwined on "Raw" while Hartwell finished out her "NXT" run.

Regarding Ciampa, he's been out of action since September with a hip injury that required surgery. The former "NXT" Champion had been working through the injury for some time, and there was not a timetable provided for his return.