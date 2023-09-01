Jeff Jarrett Praises 'Attention-Seeking' Buffoon Grado After AEW All In Guitar Shot

During an appearance on his "My World" podcast, Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts about Grado after the Scottish-born wrestler hit him over the head with a guitar on the AEW All In pre-show this past Sunday.

"You too, folks, are seeing the attention-seeking, glory-hound whore commonly known as Grado," Jarrett said. "He's too much ... What a moron. A true buffoon."

Conrad Thompson, co-host of the "My World" podcast, then asked Jarrett about Grado's history on the independent scene in the United Kingdom. The WWE Hall of Famer opted to provide some praise for the former Impact Wrestling star.

"He is one of the, for sure, breakout talents that really ignited independent wrestling across the pond and kind of rode that lightning bolt," Jarrett said. "He obviously worked in Impact/TNA, worked all over the place, but he kind of parlayed that into a Scottish BBC series, an English BBC series ... He is a — in our words — stage show/Broadway; he's a sitcom; he does a morning radio show now; he's definitely much more than an independent wrestler. He's really had an incredible career."

Jarrett said his and Grado's friendship began "many, many" years ago and that the 35-year-old had spent time with his wife, Karen Jarrett, and his children at their home. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion admitted that there was no significant plan behind their TalkSPORT stunt, which saw Jarrett hit Grado over the head with a guitar during an in-studio interview leading into the historic All In pay-per-view.

