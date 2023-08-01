Jeff Jarrett Goes On UK Media To Promote AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

AEW star and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett went across the pond on Monday for a media tour to promote AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.

According to several tweets Jarrett put out on Monday, he spoke to a number of outlets including Daily Star, Cultaholic, BBC Sounds, and WrestleTalk. Jarrett also participated in an interview with "talkSPORT," which included former Impact Wrestling talent Grado.

During their (in character) exchange caught on camera, Grado stated that he would love to compete at Wembley, however, his leotard has been gathering dust. He then said that Jarrett reminded him of the person who does his laundry. Naturally, "Double J" didn't take too kindly to that remark and decided to slap Grado before smashing a guitar over his head. Jarrett stated, "I think that made the highlight reel," to conclude the segment.

🎸 "I think that made the highlight reel." When wrestling legend @RealJeffJarrett took offence to @GradoWrestling's joke, Double J responded in the only way possible 🤣 An iconic way to promote @AEW's huge show at Wembley in August 🔥 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sv9xPWFOxc — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 31, 2023

AEW has yet to announce any matches for their London debut on August 27, so it remains to be seen what role Jarrett may have on the card itself. The company has reportedly sold over 74,000 tickets thus far after the on-sale began in May. It is already the biggest show AEW has ever put on since officially launching in 2019.

Meanwhile, fans around the world who won't be in attendance are still waiting to hear how the event can be viewed from home. The latest update was that All In will air on pay-per-view platforms despite All Out airing on pay-per-view just one week later. All Out currently features Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship.