Jeff Jarrett On Windham Rotunda's Development, Originality Of WWE Character Bray Wyatt

Jarrett, who held various roles behind the scenes at WWE between 2019 and 2022, including being a member of the creative team and serving as Senior Vice President of Live Events, then detailed a memorable tale about Wyatt that he will never forget.

"It was almost kind of like a revelation to me," Jarrett said. "Somewhat of a lightbulb. [At] WWE, we had just finished a creative session late into the night, and let's just say it was a Wednesday night, I think. Conrad, I'm talking 1 a.m. Late, late, and the chairman Vince [McMahon] says, 'Hey, Jeff, we got live events coming up; why don't you step into my office?' ... And so I go in there, we go over the card, the order of the matches, and all that. Man, I wish I could exactly remember, but it's Bray and Seth Rollins."

Jarrett explained that it was a surreal experience because WWE's executive chairman, Vince McMahon, went through every little detail of the upcoming Rollins-Wyatt house show match. AEW's current Director of Business Development said he took notes of everything because McMahon wanted him to relay the details to the two wrestlers. McMahon ultimately signed off on Jarrett's notes during an email exchange in the early hours. The 56-year-old then explained what happened when he presented the information to Wyatt and Rollins.

"So I get to the venue, and Bray's there before Seth," Jarrett said. "I said, 'Hey, man. This is what he [McMahon] wants.' And I'm thinking, as a talent, 'Man, this is pretty damn detailed.' I wasn't exactly sure how all this was gonna go. Bray heard it, and then Seth heard it. And then, I'll be damned, Conrad, Bray took that body of work and made it better. I'll just say that because he made it his own ... His uniqueness shone through in so many different ways."