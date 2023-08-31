Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 8/31: SANADA In Action, Knockouts Battle Royal

MK Ultra receives an entrance on air. We see Alisha and Jody scrapping one corner, Savannah and Masha fighting in another. Vanna Black is taking part as an unannounced participant. Shaw pivots to punching on Masha in the corner. Alisha yells at Black and wants her to help her. Death Dollz walk up and start punching them before Killer Kelly clobbers them. Masha clotheslines Alisha on the apron. Black throws forearms at Kelly. Masha eliminates Black first.

Evans throws King face-first into the turnbuckle. MK Ultra tries throwing out Shaw when Evans breaks it. Evans tosses Kelly, then Shaw throws out Masha. Rush clotheslines Shaw and they both fall to the floor to be eliminated. Jessicka and King duke it out in the center until Evans boots them. King and Evans lift Jessicka up but Threat pulls her back in. King pulls the top rope and Jessicka falls out onto the ramp.

Evans, King, and Jody appear to be the final three. King knee strikes and Threat dropkicks Evans off the apron to eliminate her. It's down to King and Threat as they meet in the center for shoving and forearms. King hits Threat with a Neutralizer. Threat lands on her feet off an attempted slam. She hits the double knees in the rope followed by the German throw. King throws Threat to the apron, but then Threat reverses it. Alisha runs in and pushes both of them out to win.

Winner: Alisha Edwards

We see footage of how she hid under the ring to pull off the win. Trinity looks pleasantly surprised backstage.

We see footage of the 8-man tag at Emergence. Sabin and Shelley are interviewed backstage when Alexander walks up. He says the loss is on him because of Maclin's distraction. He has to get his emotions in check. Shelley says he doesn't appreciate Josh touching the title and calling it his. Shelley doesn't like the idea he's a transitional champion. The Rascalz then interrupt after Josh leaves. Sabin says they're embarrassing themselves. Sabin challenges Wentz to a match tonight.