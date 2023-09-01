Heels Season 2 Episode 6 Recap/spoilers: Appearances

"Heels" Season 2, Episode 6 opens with a radio host raving about the recent happenings in the DWL and FWD. The cross-promotional feud is creating a buzz, and the Condamned and Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund) have been key to its success. However, the radio host can't help but wonder if Diego Cottonmouth (Robby Ramos) has fallen out of favor with Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and the DWL's higher-ups.

Ace might have plenty to celebrate in regard to his wrestling career, but his personal life is still messy. His mom, Carol Spade (Alice Barrett), wants him to start earning a proper living as wrestling won't be able to pay his bills and get him on his feet. "Heels" Season 2 has been all about Ace trying to find his purpose, and it'll take more than playing a Sting knockoff gimmick to help him achieve that.

Of course, the fortunes of the DWL could change if they sign a deal with Continuum. The media company's officials want to meet with Jack and Staci about potentially hosting the DWL on the streaming service; however, the Spade family has flirted with the big time in the past only to experience bad news. A subsequent flashback scene sees Tom sitting in Ted Turner's office waiting for a meeting in regard to joining WCW. However, "Billionaire Ted" cancels on him at the last minute, and Tom isn't happy about it.

Back in the present, an executive from Continuum notes that wrestling could be big business for the company. That said, they want to build something from the ground up, suggesting that the DWL and FWD might not be feasible entities in their current states.