CM Punk Opens Up About How WWE Star Eddie Guerrero Changed His Life

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk was presented with the Iron Mike Mazurki Award on Wednesday evening at the Cauliflower Alley Club's Awards Banquet. Amidst his acceptance speech (via footage from Sports Guys Talking Wrestling), Punk recalled some of his early memories in the professional wrestling business, which included an encounter with WWE Hall of Famers Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, whom he wrestled at IWA Mid-South in March 2002.

It was this match that Punk says helped put his name on the map in the wrestling business. Speaking further on his interactions with Guerrero, Punk explained how "Latino Heat" changed his life and his approach to wrestling matches.

"He was so kind, and he was sweet," Punk said. "He was going through it. He had just been fired [from WWE]. He was going through a divorce. He was worried about seeing his kids, but all he knew was wrestling. So he was on the road. He was working independent shops. He was getting booked in New Japan. And I remember meeting him for the first time and him looking at me and saying, 'I don't like three-ways. They don't make any sense to me. If it's okay with you, you and Rey put it together and just call it to me.'"