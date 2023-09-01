Report: AR Fox Had Heat Backstage In AEW After He Became Unavailable For All In

It appears that CM Punk and Jack Perry aren't the only ones who have heat in the wake of AEW All In. Although A.R. Fox's situation is different, his heat is because he wasn't available for the overseas pay-per-view.

According to Fightful Select, sources told them that AEW had planned for Fox to be at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and tag with Swerve Strickland. Instead, it was Christan Cage who was Strickland's partner in the tag team coffin match against Sting and Darby Allin. Fightful was told that Fox's last international show was in 2016 and AEW didn't feel that he was "forthright" about his ability to work overseas.

Since he wasn't going to be at the show, AEW booked him to be pinned by Nick Wayne during the August 23 episode of "Dynamite." It was noted that while Fox is "well-liked" in the company, there was still heat on him and it was decided that he should leave the Mogul Embassy stable.

Fox's signing with AEW was announced on November 30, 2022, and that same day, he had a match against Samoa Joe on "Dynamite." Fox had worked several shows before officially signing with the company, and his first match with AEW was actually an episode of "Dark: Elevation" that was tapped on July 20, 2022. His "Dynamite" debut was on November 11, 2022, when he and Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) lost to Death Triangle in an AEW World Trios Title match.