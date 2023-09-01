Eric Bischoff Calls Out Tony Khan For Obfuscating CM Punk's AEW All Out Status

Tony Khan's decision to not commit to CM Punk's status for AEW All Out has drawn the ire of Eric Bischoff, who believes the AEW boss owes it to the paying public to be transparent about Punk's availability. As noted earlier, Punk's status for Sunday's pay-per-view – in his hometown of Chicago — is up in the air after he and Jack Perry were reportedly suspended for a backstage scuffle at All In. Khan said on a media call Thursday that Punk would be allowed into the United Center only if AEW's ongoing internal investigation were to conclude ahead of Sunday, calling it "a challenging situation."

Addressing the issue on "Strictly Business," Bischoff questioned the point of the investigation, highlighting that Khan was at Gorilla position during Punk and Perry's alleged fight, and therefore should have already reached a verdict on Punk's future. "This is the time when a leader leads," Bischoff said. "If that means, for all of you who bought tickets because you thought CM Punk was gonna be a part of this event, we apologize. Obviously, a situation happened, and it had to be handled the correct way. For the sake of the rest of the roster, and the long-term business ... 'We apologize, Punk's not going to be here this time. Maybe next time.'"

Bischoff urged Khan to "take the bullet" rather than beating around the bush, suggesting that the AEW President would earn "the respect" of fans and the rest of the AEW roster for putting his foot down.