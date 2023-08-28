Report: AEW Believed To Have Suspended CM Punk And Jack Perry Through All Out

The fallout from AEW All In continues. F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez has reported (via X) that there is "belief within AEW" that CM Punk and Jack Perry have been suspended after the two got into an alleged physical confrontation backstage during yesterday's pay-per-view. If true, the two will seemingly not be present for the company's next PPV, AEW All Out, taking place this Sunday. Punk's absence would be especially notable, as the show will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" will take place in Chicago ahead of Sunday's event.

While the broad strokes seem to be agreed upon, it's still unclear what exactly occurred backstage between Perry and Punk. During the PPV pre-show, Perry referenced a previous disagreement between himself and Punk directly to the camera, stating that the spot he was about to carry out involved real glass. This is in reference to Punk, and others in AEW, apparently taking issue with Perry's insistence on using real glass during a pre-taped segment earlier this summer, which resulted in an initial confrontation before yesterday.

With multiple perspectives of yesterday's conflict between Punk and Perry coming to light, it seems that both sides agree that Punk initiated the conversation as Perry walked by him, and things soon grew heated. After some shoving, Punk allegedly placed Perry in a chokehold, with some saying he did so in an attempt to defuse the situation.

AEW co-owner Tony Khan briefly commented on the altercation prior to last night's media scrum after the PPV, acknowledging that there had been an incident and it was under investigation. Apart from that, there has been no official comment. While it looks as though Punk and Perry could miss this weekend's event, it remains to be seen for certain.