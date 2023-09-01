Why CM Punk Says His WWE Debut 'Felt Like High School'

While accepting Cauliflower Alley Club's Iron Mike Mazurki Award this week (via Sports Guys Talking Wrestling), CM Punk explained why his WWE debut in 2005 felt like a "high school" experience, and did not give him a sense of belonging within the company. According to Punk, the match also marked the main roster debut of Mickie James — who had graduated from WWE's developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling — and WWE's plan was to present the pair as an onscreen couple.

Although Punk did not specify at what particular event the match was held, he noted that it took place in Cleveland, Ohio, and that he was presented as a babyface from Chicago. "I remember pulling Mickie aside and going, 'This isn't going to work. They're gonna boo the s–t out of me, and you're gonna take the stray for this one,”" Punk recalled. "We came up with an elaborate entrance, and I think might have kissed, and that was the kiss ... the instant I kissed you [Mickie] in front of Cleveland, they might have started throwing f—ing garbage at me."

"I proceeded to have an okay match, but it wasn't up to snuff," Punk continued. "I remember getting to the back and Arn [Anderson], Hunter [Triple H], and Shawn [Michaels] were just standing in the corner, and it felt like high school because they were pointing at me, and I knew they were talking about me. I was like, 'Oh god, I guess I s–t the bed.'" According to The Internet Wrestling Database, Punk wrestled Rob Begley in a dark match on "Sunday Night Heat" in Cleveland, Ohio, in July 2005. One can assume Punk was referring to this particular match, seeing as he wrapped up his stint with ROH earlier that year, and landed a WWE contract following a tryout match with Val Venis. Clearly, the match in Cleveland didn't impress WWE officials, as Punk revealed he got sent down to OVW immediately after.