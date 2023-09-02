TBS Champion Kris Statlander Offers Strong Response To AEW Women's Division Detractors

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander offered a strong response to detractors of the AEW women's division while speaking to media members during Starrcast in Chicago before All Out. Statlander is set to defend the championship against Ruby Soho on Sunday.

Statlander said she'd like to see anyone with bad words to say get in the ring. She said not every fan is going to like everything and not everyone works well together, but she believes some of the online criticism is unfair because it's based on small clips of matches. Statlander said the criticism "sucks" because they always have to go out and put on a brave face.

"You don't know what goes into putting a match together, having a match, being a wrestler, all the stress we deal with, all the criticism we get online from people who don't know us, we don't know them, and people will tell us to 'kill ourselves' or that they hate us or that we should get fired from a job we love doing because maybe we had a bit of an off-night," Statlander said.

"I wish people would take into consideration that, yes, we are on television and we are wrestlers, but we are people ... If we have an off night, we know it, we don't need the entire internet to tell us that we didn't have our best night. I wish some people would take into consideration that we're doing our best ... We understand, we know we're going to get chewed up and spit out, we all know it's coming. It sucks we have that fear going onto TV." (Thank you to Fightful for the transcription.)



