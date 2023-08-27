Kris Statlander Accepts Ruby Soho's Challenge To A TBS Title Match At AEW All Out

In disappointing news for her growing fanbase, TBS Champion Kris Statlander won't be featured on AEW All In at Wembley Stadium — but the powerhouse will be in action a week later in Chicago, Illinois. After running through the competition on AEW programming in recent months since ending the undefeated streak of Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing, the 28-year-old was left without a challenger following recent victories over Mercedes Martinez and Anna Jay.

But on Saturday night's edition of "AEW Collision," Ruby Soho threw down the challenge to Statlander, with the current champ accepting for the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view at the United Center. In two separate backstage interviews, the two main-event level female stars traded barbs and will now throw down in the Windy City.

The challenge has been accepted!@callmekrisstat will defend her TBS Title at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV against the challenger @realrubysoho! Watch #AEWCollision #FyterFest on TNT pic.twitter.com/eCSt3288eb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023

At this stage, the only women's match slated for London will see AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida defend her title in a four-way match against Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Saraya. A large contingent of fans had been clamoring for Statlander to be featured at All In, but it appears the champ won't be making the trip to the U.K.