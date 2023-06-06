Kris Statlander On Her Concerns Before AEW Double Or Nothing Match Vs Jade Cargill

It's not every day one wins a championship, and it's not every day one does so while returning from a long layoff, and defeating an undefeated champion in the process. But that's what Kris Statlander did at AEW Double or Nothing, returning after a 9-month recovery from a torn ACL to end Jade Cargill's undefeated streak and become the second-ever TBS Champion. Talking with "Busted Open Radio", Statlander opened up about how nervous she was to win the title and follow in Cargill's footsteps, while also putting her own stamp as champion. As for immediately before the match though, Statlander was more nervous about controlling her nerves.

"I was hoping that I wouldn't mess up," Statlander said. "It's not the first time that I've made a return, because this is my second ACL injury. But it was very, very different from the first one, because the first time there were no fans, and I was sitting in a claw machine for the entirety of a match, waiting to pop out of it. So it was a lot different of a situation, coming out on pay-per-view to ten thousand people ... It was more just trying to remind myself that 'I know what I'm doing, you've done this before.'"

"I remember Trent told me that I was playing it very cool, but I have the heart rate monitor that I had on, and it said I was in the high-stress zone for about an hour, just how fast my heart was beating. But he was like 'You were playing it so cool, I had no idea.' And I said 'Well, you know, I like to show that I'm not nervous.' Can't let them know, can't let these people know I'm scared."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription