Hikaru Shida Is Excited For AEW All In Because She Learned English Via Harry Potter

Hikaru Shida might be preparing to defend her AEW Women's World Championship at All In, but she is equally as excited to head to London because of her love for "Harry Potter." The popular franchise played a particularly important role in Shida's life, with her having watched the movies over 200 times and read the books numerous times in order to firm up her grasp of a second language.

"I learned English from Harry Potter, so first, it's so hard because the intonation is so different from here so it's so hard to understand what they say because I hear a lot of the British accent to learn English," she revealed in an interview with Denise Salcedo. "So I feel, 'Oh sh*t, I don't understand the U.S. English.'"

"Some people asked me, 'Why do you have a British accent?' Because I learned from Harry Potter," she said. "That's one of the reasons why I am so excited to go to London." While there, Shida hopes to make time for the Warner Bros. studio tour in order to revel in all her Potter fandom.

However, her main concentration is still walking out of Wembley Stadium with her new title reign intact. The odds are against her as she steps into a Fatal Four-Way Match with three other challengers coming for her belt: Saraya, Toni Storm, and either Britt Baker or The Bunny.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.