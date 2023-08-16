Why Hikaru Shida Wants To See Britt Baker In The Four-Way Women's Title Match At AEW All In

Tomorrow night's episode of "AEW Dynamite" will have major implications for the AEW Women's World Championship match scheduled for All In London. Saraya, Toni Storm, and the current champion Hikaru Shida already punched their tickets to the match, but one more spot remains to be decided. Depending on the outcome of tomorrow's qualifying contest, that final slot will be filled by either Dr. Britt Baker or The Bunny, who returns to the ring after being sidelined with an orbital bone injury.

While that contest has yet to play out, Shida would personally like to see Baker emerge victorious. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Shida further explained why she wants Baker to compete for the AEW Women's Title at All In.

"I really hope Britt Baker [is] going to be there because like I said, this is the biggest show in our history, and me and Britt Baker [were] members [of the AEW locker room] from the very beginning, so we are originals. We are not friends, but I feel something special connecting with Britt Baker," Shida said. "And I know how she feels, standing at Wembley Stadium. She wrestled from the very first pay-per-view. This is the big moment for us, for AEW. I really know the feeling, so I hope she is there."

As of this writing, five matches are announced for All In. In addition to the aforementioned women's title match, AEW World Champion MJF will put his title on the line against Adam Cole in the main event. Also, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR are set to defend their gold against The Young Bucks.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Denise Salcedo YouTube channel with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.