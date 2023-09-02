World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins Lists Stars He'd Like To Face In WWE

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made it clear early into his reign that he wanted his newly-minted championship to be the workhorse title of WWE, and that he was willing to take on all comers. Since beating AJ Styles to become the inaugural champion in May, Rollins has defended the title a whopping 24 times across live and televised events, and will once again do so against Shinsuke Nakamura this Sunday at Payback.

Despite facing the real possibility of dropping his championship to Nakamura, Rollins is already focused on a set of future challengers that he has encouraged to step to the forefront. "I look at the 'Raw' roster and I just see tons of guys that I would love to get in the ring with," Rollins told "After the Bell." "From Tommaso Ciampa to Chad Gable to 'The Ring General' [GUNTHER] — all of them. I'd love to get in there with Sami [Zayn] and Kevin [Owens], ... Bronson Reed, ... [and] Drew McIntyre, there's tons of guys out there that I think would make absolute great challengers for the World Heavyweight Championship. So, I'm always wondering like, ...'Who is going to raise their stock to the point where it makes sense to get them in the ring with myself?'" Rollins believes a lot of the aforementioned names "are all there" physically, mentally, and character-wise, and as such, would prove to be "formidable" foes going forward.

Looking ahead, Rollins already has his sights on WrestleMania 40, with hopes of main-eventing the "Showcase of Immortals" for the first time in his career. "I'm looking at the main event in Philadelphia next year — that's what I want ... Whether that's [against] Roman Reigns, ... Cody Rhodes, ... [or] Brock Lesnar ... who knows? Anybody on the outside wants to come in [and] take a shot? Whatever is going to put me on the marquee, in the main spot at WrestleMania, my eyes are always there for that."

