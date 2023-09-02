Report On The Mood Backstage At AEW Collision Following CM Punk's Termination

Reports of the mood backstage at "AEW Collision" in Chicago have emerged following the company's firing of CM Punk on Saturday after an investigation into an altercation that occurred at All In at Wembley Stadium in London. According to PWInsider, the reaction to Punk's firing is said to be as expected, with the mood varying depending on which AEW star you ask.

The outlet reported that some talent are "really down on it" while others feel it was the right course of action and "are happy about it." PWInsider reported some people have relayed they are pleased with AEW CEO and co-owner Tony Khan making the decision to terminate Punk and hope to "move forward and have the focus be on AEW and the shows themselves."

Bryan Danielson, The Young Bucks, and Ricky Steamboat are reportedly backstage at "AEW Collision," which will take place at the United Center. The announcement of Punk's firing comes after he was suspended following an altercation with Perry, and just a day before the All Out pay-per-view, which will also take place in Chicago. The news was relayed on AEW's X account Saturday afternoon.

"Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision, and mine alone," a quote from Khan himself in the statement read.