Finn Balor & Damian Priest Beat Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Win Tag Titles At WWE Payback

The Judgment Day now all have gold after Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the WWE Tag Team Championships from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Payback. The win came thanks to lots of interference from Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, as well as JD McDonagh. The "Steel City Street Fight," in honor of Payback's location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was a weapons-heavy match that even featured Owens paying tribute to the late Terry Funk with his t-shirt.

The first legal interference in the match came from Mysterio, who appeared when the fight spilled out into the crowd. At one point in the match, Owens and Zayn popped out from behind the barricade in Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys with hockey sticks in hand, and Owens cut open and bleeding from his head. The competitors fought back between the ropes and Owens and Zayn set up four chairs in the middle of the ring. Priest came back in the ring with one of the hockey sticks and slammed Zayn onto the chairs, though Zayn was able to kick out.

The fight then spilled back into the crowd, to the Payback pre-show set. Zayn got up on top of the desk and jumped to take out the Judgment Day. Mysterio reappeared and beat up Zayn. Owens climbed to the top of a stairwell in the arena and put Mysterio through a table with a Swanton Bomb. After some fighting in the ring, the next interference on behalf of Judgment Day came from McDonagh, who saved Priest from being pinned. Owens took him out with a slam into the announce table. Then came interference from Ripley who speared Owens through the barricade.

Zayn and Balor continued to fight in the ring and it looked as though Zayn had the match won to retain, but Mysterio made one last appearance to break up the pin with Priest's Money In The Bank briefcase. With the champion down, Balor was able to maneuver himself to pin Zayn, and Judgment Day walked away with the tag team championships.