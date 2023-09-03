AEW All Out 2023: Full & Final Card

Some pundits have criticized the build toward AEW All Out 2023 due to the lack of storyline-driven matches. Additionally, CM Punk's contract termination is bound to upset some members of the Chicago faithful. However, this year's event, which will once again emanate from the United Center, will host 13 matches featuring some of the company's top stars.

This weekend, AEW confirmed that Athena has been added to the "Zero Hour" pre-show. The ROH Women's Champion will team with Diamante and Mercedes Martinez to take on Skye Blue, Hikaru Shida, and Willow Nightingale. The pre-show will also feature an Overbudget Battle Royale, with the winner being allowed to donate $50,000 to a charity of their choice. Elsewhere, Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed will defend the AEW World Trios Championship against Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh — and Dennis Rodman will be in the former team's corner.

On the main show, Luchasaurus will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin, while Ruby Soho will be out to try and win Kris Statlander's AEW TBS Championship. However, the biggest title match is arguably John Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy, who'll collide for the AEW International Championship.

ROH will also be represented at All Out 2023. Samoa Joe will defend the ROH World Television Championship against Shane Taylor, while Adam Cole and MJF will make their first ROH World Tag Team Title defense against the Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

Finally, Kenny Omega will take on Konosuke Takeshita in a grudge match; FTR and The Young Bucks will face Bullet Club Gold; Miro will go toe-to-toe with Powerhouse Hobbs; Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata will team up to fight Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson is scheduled to compete against Ricky Starks in a strap match.