ROH Women's Champion Athena Added To AEW All Out Zero Hour As Part Of Trios Match

A new match has been added to the "Zero Hour" portion of AEW All Out as ROH Women's Champion Athena, Mercedes Martinez, and Diamante will team up to face former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue.

It was just this past Friday on "Rampage" when Nightingale and Blue teamed up together and defeated Anna Jay and Taya Valkyrie. Last month, on the August 12 episode of "AEW Collision," Martinez and Diamante teamed together and defeated Nightingale and AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander. A week after, on the August 19 episode of Collision, Diamante defeated Nightingale in singles action.

Athena, on the other hand, has a history with both her tag team partners and challengers. She became the ROH Women's Champion in December 2022 after defeating Martinez, and last month, she overcame Diamante on an episode of "ROH on HonorClub." Athena also retained her title against Nightingale at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Before that, Nightingale won against Athena during the AEW Owen Hart Foundation 2023 Women's Tournament semifinals.

Along with that match, there will be an Over Budget Battle Royal, where the winner can give $50,000 to a charity of their choice. Also, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are putting the AEW World Trios Titles on the line against Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal. NBA legend and former NWO member Dennis Rodman will be in the corner of the champions after making an appearance on Saturday's episode of "Collision." All Out will emanate from Chicago, Illinois at the United Center.